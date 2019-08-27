



Leave it to Lizzo to always steal the spotlight. Tonight, the “Truth Hurts” singer dominated the MTV VMAs red carpet wearing 85 carats of diamonds, styled by Marko Monroe.

The singer’s nominated for four different awards at this year’s ceremony: Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem for “Tempo” and Song of the Summer for “Truth Hurts.” Obviously, such major nominations call for a powerful outfit — and accessories! — to go along with it. She wore a bright red beaded strapless Moschino gown paired with a feather boa because, well, it’s Lizzo. On her dress, the word “siren” is stamped all over the dress — proving she’s here to be noticed.

And to complete the show-stopping fashion moment, Lizzo wore two diamond pieces from Gismondi 1754. She wore her hair in an updo with pieces framing her face, but we couldn’t take our eyes away from her silver 85-carat plunging diamond necklace from the brand’s Nuvole Bianche Collection.

The “Tempo” singer added even more bling with a diamond bracelet from the Gismondi 1754 New Diva Collection.

Before the show, Lizzo gave us a sneak peek behind the scenes showing off all of her glamorous earrings, necklace and bracelet options. If you rewatch and pay extra attention, you’ll be able to spy the pieces she chose for the big night!

This isn’t the first time celebs have debuted Gismondi 1754 on the red carpet. We’ve also seen pieces worn by Cardi B, Angela Bassett, Jane Fonda and more!

In one of her many Instagram posts showing off the fire look, Lizzo captioned it, “VMA SLAAAAAAYYYYYYYY.” And that she definitely did!

