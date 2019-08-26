The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are almost upon us (they’re tonight, Monday, August 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET, on MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network, TV Land and mtv.com), and that means stars are in full glam mode! After all, totally amazing VMA fashion and beauty moments like Lady Gaga in a meat dress or Lil’ Kim in a purple wig with one breast exposed don’t just happen — they’re prepped for. And thanks to social media we can see how the stars are getting ready to take over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with their behind-the-scenes makeup, hair and fashion pics.

What we know so far: Bebe Rexha is sporting green eyeshadow, Lizzo is going to be dripping in diamonds, Lance Bass is in a pink suit (thanks to an audience vote) and Normani’s skin will be glowing thanks to a stop at a spa.

Last year’s show brought us many stand-out memories like Cardi B slaying just five weeks after giving birth to daughter Kulture and Ariana Grande’s fun Jetsons look, so we assume the 2019 ceremony will bring out some serious style. We already know Taylor Swift is opening the show with what we assume will be a bang, Missy Elliot will likely awe Us with her unique vibe while accepting the Video Vanguard Award and Camila Cabello and Sean Mendes are likely to burn the place down with their hot fashion picks — and chemistry — if they’re not careful.

While we wait for the action, we can get a sneak peek thanks to these pre-show pics posted by makeup artist, hairstylists, fashion stylists and the stars themselves! See how the music’s biggest celebs got prettied up for the big show below!