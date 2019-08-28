



When it comes to fashion, no amount of pain is too much for Kim Kardashian.

Months after the reality star wore an extremely tight corset with a custom-made Thierry Mugler, she appeared on the September cover of Vogue Arabia wearing a similar small waist-cincher from the same designer.

For those who might not remember, the KKW Beauty founder squeezed into a corset so small for the big event that she had to take breathing lessons leading up to it. “I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she told Wall Street Journal back in July. “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

But that wasn’t enough to stop her from wearing it again. For the magazine’s cover, the 38-year-old dons a layered corset dress with a white bodice and black skirt with extra padding to make her hips look even more exaggerated.

“Working with @manfredthierrymugler again was a dream come true! Wearing all Mugler,” she wrote in a caption on August 26, promoting the cover. “And the interview with Kanye was so fun to do! The shoot we did in the desert far away in California and it all came together like magic!”

She isn’t the only one who was excited about the cover shoot and collaboration. “I love working with Kim,” Mugler told the publication. “She is cool and brilliant. When Vogue Arabia asked me to take part, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to portray Kim in a new vision. It was a great team to work with.”

For the accompanying cover story her husband Kanye West conducted the interview and they talked about everything from fame to family to work.

For instance, when discussing her upcoming plans to study law, she revealed that she feels misunderstood. “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree — that’s absolutely not true… Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

