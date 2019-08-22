



Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas are having of one their most epic twinning style moments yet on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain.

For the magazine’s September issue, the two looked like sisters in matching Fendi suits with just slight differences in their ensembles. While the 49-year-old paired the jacket with a high-collared white button-up and pleated trousers, the 16-year-old opted for shorts and a top with a pussy-bow collar.

Their hair — done by Stéphane Bodin — also marks their individuality with the Chicago star wearing it down in loose waves and Carys’ pulled back in a chicly disheveled low ponytail.

“Thrilled to be on the cover of the September issue of @VanityFairSpain with my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas,” the Academy Award-winning actress wrote in an Instagram caption when sharing the cover.

Her daughter shared her same sentiments. “An honor to be included in the September issue of Vanity Fair Spain! Thank you to the incredible team.”

This appearance marks the second time the look-alike duo landed a September issue cover. This time last year the pair were featured on the cover of Town & Country’s 2018 September issue.

In that image, the two wear different looks but keep it in sync with a red and black color scheme.

In the accompanying cover story, the young girl admits that she sees her mom as a “fashion icon.” However, the Mask of Zorro actress stated that she’s proud of her daughter’s unique style.

“She’s modern but age-appropriate. I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate,’” Zeta-Jones told the publication. “Once she said, ‘Mom, I really like this romper.’ I went, ‘Mmm, but don’t you think it’s cut a little too long? Shouldn’t it be shorter?’ She went, ‘Mom, you’re the only mother in the world that would tell a 15-year-old girl that the romper should be shorter.’”

