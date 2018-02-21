Like mother, like daughter, indeed! Proving that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Hollywood daughters have long been taking fashion and beauty cues from their super stylish moms – and we don’t blame them. From Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford’s ‘90s supermodel style to Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe’s girl-next-door glam, we are all about mother-daughter #twinning that runs far deeper than a casual family resemblance. Keep scrolling to see the look-a-like duos that have us doing style double takes!