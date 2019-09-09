Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is the spitting image of her mom — lucky girl! After all, the former Pepsi spokesperson has been a supermodel since the ‘90s! And Kaia isn’t just a mini-clone of Cindy in looks, she also acquired her mother’s love of the fashion world. Kaia is a model (just like mom) and has already walked in shows for major brands such as Versace, Chanel, Fendi, Moschino, Saint Laurent and many others.

But it’s off the runway where you can see how much influence Crawford has on her daughter’s style.

And when they’re photographed together, it’s a double dosage of fierceness. Sometimes they even mimic each other’s styles – like that time they both wore tribal prints together. Other times they’re rocking their individual vibes when out together. Regardless if they match or not they both look great. Check out the some of their stylish moments together below!

