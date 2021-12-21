Words to live by! Ava Phillippe may be a beauty icon in the making, but the 22-year-old model credits mom Reese Witherspoon for giving her the most “special” advice about appearances.

“Pretty is as pretty does,” Phillippe told E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, December 21. “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside and the way you treat other people. If that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

The model-in-the-making took these words of wisdom to heart as she stepped into her first big role in the beauty world. Phillippe is the face of Pat McGrath’s Bridgerton campaign — and it’s safe to say that her latest role is a bit of a pinch-me moment.

“This is someone I idolize as a creative and who I really, really deeply admire and respect,” she said of McGrath, who approached her via Instagram DM. “For her to reach out to me, of all people, and to think of me and be so generous in that process was just something else, so special.”

After a bit of planning, the dream team executed the #DowtownDebutants campaign, in which Phillippe accessorized her punk rock pink hair with a pearl-embellished tiara.

“Accepting this * MAJOR * invitation from the fairy godmother of makeup (& so much more) was a dream come true,” the model captioned an Instagram post announcing the drop. “My love for @patmcgrathreal & her team only grows.”

A week later, Phillippe shared a collage of herself modeling a handful of beauty looks, all with a sepia filter. “This is … MAJOR!!!” she captioned the video. McGrath jumped into the comments section in no time. “You are HEAVEN, Ava! Thank you so much for bringing your magic, majesty and majorness! SENDING LOVEE!” the beauty boss wrote.

The Bridgerton collaboration is set to launch on Sunday, December 26, and is complete with three promenade-ready products. First up? The MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water eyeshadow palette, which is complete with six stunning shades.

The drop, which will be available for a limited-time only, also includes the Divine Blush + Glow Trio: Love at First Blush. The regency-inspired trio is complete with two blush shades and a champagne highlighter.

Last, but certainly not least, are the two Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighters, which are available in silver and gold hues.