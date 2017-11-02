She gets it from her momma! Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Philippe, look almost identical. They constantly have Us doing double takes when they’re seen on the red carpet together. Not only do they look like twins, but they slay red carpets equally. Their fashion choices range from florals to solids, but they’re always totally glam. Check out the 6 times the mother-daughter duo turned heads on the red carpet!