50 Cent is suing his ex Daphne Joy for defamation after she accused him of rape and abuse amid the ongoing custody battle of their 12-year-old son, Sire.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 7, The rapper, 48, claims that Joy, 37, “falsely and publicly” accused him of “rape and physical abuse” during their past relationship, which lasted from 2011 to 2013.

50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — claimed Joy — whose full name is Daphne Joy Narvaez — made a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son,” the docs continue. (Us Weekly reached out to 50 Cent and Joy’s reps for comment.)

Joy made the allegations in an Instagram post in March. At the time, 50 Cent denied the “false and baseless accusations” in a statement to Us.

In the court documents, filed on Monday, May 6, the musician claimed he has been “subjected to extensive public ridicule, hatred, and contempt” following Joy’s public allegations.

50 Cent is looking to “vindicate his rights and protect his reputation” from Joy’s “calculated attack.” The rapper is also seeking punitive and exemplary damages for “severe harm” caused by Joy’s “false and defamatory statements.”

50 Cent and Joy welcomed Sire in 2012 and continued to coparent their son following their 2013 split. Recent court documents revealed that Joy was named a “sex worker” in a case against Sean “Diddy” Combs and claimed that 50 Cent did not know “the full extent and nature” of her relationship with the fellow musician. (Diddy is currently under fire after fielding multiple sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.)

After discovering the claims that Joy was Diddy’s “sex worker,” 50 Cent decided to “take legal action to protect his son” and filed for sole custody. Once this news went public, Joy posted her abuse allegations on Instagram.

“The Defamatory Post contains false and malicious statements of fact that expose Jackson to hatred, contempt, or aversion, or induce an evil or unsavory opinion of Jackson, in the minds of the public,” the court documents continue, referring to Joy’s social media post, noting it was “made with the specific intent to” impact the custody case, in part.

The docs claim that 50 Cent “has been damaged both personally and professionally” by Joy’s allegations.

“Jackson has suffered, and will continue to suffer, substantial damages, to which he is entitled to recover in an amount to be determined at trial,” the docs read.