Sean “Diddy” Combs and 50 Cent came up in the rap industry around the same time — and have been feuding for almost as long.

While Diddy and 50 Cent have been at odds since the early 2000s, their feud made headlines again nearly two decades later. In March 2024, Homeland Security raided two of Diddy’s residences in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

While Diddy has remained quiet about his alleged involvement, 50 Cent has outspokenly denounced his fellow rapper.

“This is gonna break records when this drop. GLGGreenLightGang you know the vibes,” 50 Cent wrote via X, announcing that he is producing a documentary titled Diddy Do It? (The project’s title is a play on the music mogul’s name and the phrase, “Did he do it?”)

Homeland Security’s investigation comes amid a series of misconduct lawsuits filed against Diddy. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused Diddy of sex trafficking in his February 2024 lawsuit, claiming that 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy was one of the alleged sex workers in an unfounded claim.

50 Cent subsequently took a screenshot of a news broadcast about Jones’ filing, posting it via his Instagram. “Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes,” he wrote. “I’ll pay top dollar for them, 👀 you been over there? 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t go to puffy party’s.”

Diddy, who formerly went by Puff Daddy, has long been known for his over-the-top celebrations. 50 Cent, however, claims he has never been interested in attending.

“That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties,” 50 Cent quipped during an October 2023 concert, per social media footage. “[He’ll] hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F–k you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf–king kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls’ bathroom when s–t like that is going on.”

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of Diddy and 50 Cent’s feud:

2006

The drama between the two rappers can be traced back to the release of 50 Cent’s “The Bomb,” which seemingly points to Diddy having knowledge about the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

“Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don’t get ‘em / They gonna kill us all,” 50 Cent raps. “Man, Puffy know who hit that n–a.”

50 Cent has never had proof of Diddy’s involvement in the murder. Diddy, for his part, has frequently denied that he had any information about the killer.

2014

After the duo traded barbs on social media and in songs for years, their feud escalated after they both were tapped to rep competing vodka brands. Diddy has co-owned Ciroc since 2007, eight years before 50 Cent became the spokesperson for Dutch brand Effen Vodka.

“Puff’s is not even vodka. It’s grapes [and] says ‘made with vodka,’ you know what I’m saying?” 50 Cent later claimed during a 2018 interview on the“Drink Champs” podcast. “[Effen] is made from wheat from Holland and distilled five times so it’s a lot less sugar, it’s the right way. And then later when you have a headache because you finished your full bottle of Ciroc. … I told you I was smarter.”

2018

50 Cent has also repeatedly claimed that Diddy is “fruity” through the years.

“When he says things, he doesn’t even know what he’s saying is, like, fruity. He says to Fabolous, ‘Me and you, we need to party,’” 50 Cent recalled during the “Drink Champs” appearance. “What is you talking about? When people say that to me I get a little uncomfortable.”

He continued, “He said something to me a long time ago, at Chris Lighty‘s wedding. He told me he’d take me shopping. I looked at him like, ‘What’d you just say? Let me move, man, before I do something. You gon’ make me mess up the wedding.’ No. That’s something a guy says to a girl.”

Later that year, Diddy denied the claims and the feud speculation.

“I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me,” Diddy said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “Y’all can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate? You know he loves me.”

2022

In September, Joy — who shares son Sire with 50 Cent — went to Diddy’s iHeartRadio Music Festival performance and shared footage via social media. 50 Cent subsequently called out her alleged allegiance to Diddy by going to the concert.

Joy was unhappy with 50 Cent’s callout. “Please stop doing this to me,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram comment. “I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please.”.

2023

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him in November. She claimed that she had been sexually assaulted and suffered physical abuse for a decade. Diddy denied the allegations before they reached a settlement one day after her filing. Amid the scandal, multiple other individuals came forward with similar allegations. Diddy vehemently denied each subsequent claim before stepping down as chairman of his Revolt company.

50 Cent, meanwhile, was interested in taking over the media organization.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 Cent wrote via X. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.”

2024

Us confirmed in March that Homeland Security raided two of Diddy’s properties amid a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement, denouncing the allegations. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Diddy was not home at the time of the raids and has yet to be formally charged or arrested.

The investigation came weeks after Jones accused Diddy of sex trafficking in his misconduct lawsuit. The rapper denied the allegations.

50 Cent then revealed his plans to produce a documentary about Diddy and the surrounding allegations.

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.