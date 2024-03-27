Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences.

After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager.

“I got a chance to see some things. … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at,” Usher said on The Howard Stern Show in 2016, claiming that Diddy’s home was “filled with chicks and orgying nonstop.”

The raid was not the first time Diddy faced controversy. In late 2023, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and repeated physical abuse throughout their relationship. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 to 2018).

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement at the time.

Diddy vehemently denied the allegations, and the lawsuit was settled out of court one day after Cassie’s filing.

Keep scrolling to see what stars have said about Diddy’s alleged misconduct over the years:

Aubrey O’Day

During a December 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, O’Day claimed that Diddy fired her from the girl group Danity Kane in 2008 because she wouldn’t do things that were “expected” of her outside of work.

“Not talent-wise, but in other areas,” she hinted. “I was the only one that was in those types of positions.”

O’Day also said that working with Diddy was “torture” and claimed that he routinely body-shamed her.

“Diddy would be like, ‘You’re not hot anymore. Like, what happened? You don’t have any curves. … I can’t get people to think you’re my good looking person,’” she claimed.

Diddy did not respond to O’Day’s claims at the time.

After Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy, O’Day reacted to the news via her Instagram Story.

“Been trynna tell y’all for years,” she wrote in November 2023. “Prayers up for this queen 🙌 @cassie.”

The singer also shared a reaction after Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided in March 2024.

“What you sow, you shall reap,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured.”

Wendy Williams

During a 2015 episode of her former eponymous talk show, Williams speculated that Diddy may have exhibited controlling behavior toward Cassie.

“My thing about when you date a mogul, it’s a really difficult thing to avoid them because if you use your head you never know when they’ll pop up on the scene,” she said. “He can hire a plane right now … land on the roof of the hotel she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me a key and let me up in her room.’”

Williams later addressed Diddy and Cassie’s 2018 split on air, saying, “I believe he probably treated her, at some point, like a possession.”

Katt Williams

During a January 2024 appearance on the “Club Shay” podcast, Williams shared his prediction that “all these big deviants are catching hell in 2024” and mentioned Diddy by name.

“It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if you’re Diddy or whoever. … All lies will be exposed,” he said. “Anyone who takes it the wrong way knows why they take it the wrong way.”

The comedian then claimed that he had turned down requests to party with Diddy.

“I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times,” he said. “Just to protect my integrity and the virgin hole I was telling you about, right? Because P. Diddy be wanting to party. And you’ve got to tell him no. I did.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams said he’d made it “this far in Hollywood and still [having] a virgin asshole and never [sucking] a penis.”

Usher

“It was pretty wild,” Usher said of living with Diddy during a 2016 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

The musician added that Diddy introduced him to “a totally different set of s–t” when it came to sex.

“There was always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy,” he said. “You never knew what was going to happen.”

Kimora Lee Simmons

A June 2004 New York magazine profile on Simmons referred to an alleged previous incident where Diddy threatened to hit the model.

“And I was pregnant! The moron!” Simmons told the outlet at the time. (According to the profile, Diddy eventually apologized.)

Gina Huynh

Huynh, who goes by Virginia V, claimed during a 2019 appearance on “Unwine With Tasha K” that Diddy once physically assaulted her.

“He stomped on my stomach really hard — like, took the wind out of my breath,” she alleged. “I couldn’t breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, ‘Can you just stop? I can’t breathe.’”

Huynh also claimed that Diddy was “mentally, emotionally and physically” abusive during their five-year relationship.

“He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one,” she claimed.

Diddy never publicly addressed Huynh’s claims.

Uncle Luke

During a March 2024 appearance on the “We In Miami” podcast, which was recorded shortly before the home raids, Uncle Luke (real name Luther Roderick Campbell) said he made a habit of leaving Diddy’s parties early.

“I would go to the party and leave early,” the rapper said. “I wasn’t invited to too many of those parties. I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. You know, I know my place.”