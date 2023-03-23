In addition to being a rapper and entrepreneur, Diddy is the proud dad to seven children.

The rapper started his family in 1993 when he and fashion designer Misa Hylton welcomed a baby boy. Diddy later moved on with model Kim Porter. The twosome had an on-again, off-again relationship from 1994 to 2007, during which time they welcomed three children, including a set of twins. Diddy also adopted Porter’s elder son, whom she shared with singer Al B. Sure!.

After Porter gave birth to their twin girls, it was revealed that Diddy fathered another daughter five months prior with Sarah Chapman. The New York native took responsibility for his daughter in October 2007, 15 months after her birth.

Diddy and Porter never married, and she ultimately died in 2018 after battling pneumonia. “I was scared, and I was crying out to God, and to her, and almost immediately Kim’s voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, ‘Make sure you take care of my babies,'” Diddy said while speaking about her death to Essence in 2019.“It’s because of Kim we’re doing this well, because of the way she loved us.”

Though his family stopped growing for a decade, Diddy made headlines in December 2022 when he revealed he welcomed a seventh child, a little girl whom he named after himself with cyber security specialist ​​Dana Tran.

Keep scrolling to see all of Diddy’s children and their mothers: