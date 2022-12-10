Diddy Reveals He Secretly Welcomed a Baby Girl

Surprise! Diddy welcomed baby No. 7, a daughter, he announced on Saturday, December 10.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, 53, announced the news via social media. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the artist, whose real name is Sean Combs, wrote via Twitter.

“Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added.

He did not identify baby Love’s mother.

The little girl is his seventh child. Diddy is also dad to son Quincy, 31, son Christian, 24, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, both 15, all of whom he shared with the late Kim Porter.

The New York native also welcomed son Justin, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, before having daughter Chance, 16, with ex Sarah Chapman.

Christian is following in his footsteps as a rapper under the name King Combs. “I’ve been extra hard on him and really just telling him the truth, that, ‘Yo, you’re my son and you have to deal with these things.’ I never picked a beat for him. I never did anything. I never set up a meeting for him,” Diddy recently told Billboard in a joint interview. “Now to see him do it himself, we’re out here doing it together. I didn’t imagine that. … I’m just in love with the moment.”

“Love” is a special name for Diddy since it’s his legal name. Diddy first announced he’d go by Love in November 2017. “I’ve been praying on this — and I know it’s risky because it could come off corny to some people — but I’ve decided to change my name again,” he revealed in a video on social media at the time. “I’m just not who I [was] before. I’m something different. So my new name is ‘Love’ — aka ‘Brother Love.’”

During a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he announced that the new moniker was just a legal change.

“I feel it’s very important that I clear that up,” the former Making the Band host said. “I decided that I’m just going to go with the name Diddy.”

He added, “See, Diddy’s my nickname. Love is my real name,” he explained. “So, I just changed my name to Love. Sean Love Combs, that’s what it says on my driver’s license, that’s my official name: Love.”