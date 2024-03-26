Homeland Security carried out a raid on the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday, March 25. While it’s unclear if the music mogul was on the premises of either home, two of his sons might have been.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that Diddy’s two sons were “reportedly detained at the scene” of the raid on his Beverly Hills home, according to Monday’s broadcast of ABC World News Tonight With David Muir. ABC News has since reported that they were released without charges. The initial report did not identify which of Diddy’s sons were at the residence, however, TMZ has since reported it was Justin and King Combs.

Diddy shares three kids — King, 25, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 16 — with the late Kim Porter, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007. (He also adopted Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, 32, from a prior relationship.)

The music mogul is also the father to three kids — Justin Dior, 29, Chance, 17, and Love Sean, 17 months — with Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.

On Monday, news broke that Homeland Security and local law enforcement in California and Florida had raided Diddy’s two homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. (Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s reps for comment.)

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us in a statement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

While TMZ broke the news on Monday, NBC News also reported that “three women and a man” had been interviewed by federal agents in New York with three other interviews scheduled. The outlet reported that the interviews were in connection to the allegations of “sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.”

The raid on Diddy’s homes come months after his ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name is Casandra Ventura) accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse throughout their on-and-off relationship, which lasted from 2007 to 2018.

Cassie initially filed a suit against Diddy in November 2023, and he was quick to deny the allegations. The following day, Cassie confirmed that she and Diddy had reached a settlement.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” she said through lawyer Douglas Wigdor in a statement to Us at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Multiple people have since come forward also accusing Diddy of sexual assault. One anonymous plaintiff — who was referred to as Jane Doe — filed a lawsuit in New York, accusing Diddy of sex-trafficking and gang-raping her in 2008 when she was only 17. (Diddy denied the accusations.)

After Monday’s raid, Wigdor released a statement on behalf of Cassie and Jane Doe.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the attorney told Us. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.