Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted at a Miami airport after two of his homes were raided by Homeland Security, reportedly in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The video footage, obtained by TMZ, was shot around 3 p.m. PT on Monday, March 25, at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, just a few hours after the raids occurred.

In the clip, Diddy could be seen pacing around outside a Customs office. Per the outlet, Diddy and his entourage were reportedly stopped at MIA, with indications they were aboard a private jet at the time, when Homeland Security appeared.

News broke earlier on Monday that Homeland Security and local law enforcement had raided the music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

At the time, local news affiliate Los Angeles’ Fox 11 broadcast video footage of what appeared to be armed law enforcement agents in full tactical gear walking around the property of Diddy’s Beverly Hills home. It’s unclear if Diddy was present at either home during the raid.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us Weekly in a statement shortly after the raids took place. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The raid on Diddy's homes comes months after his ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), whom he dated on and off, accused him of rape and repeated sexual abuse in a lawsuit. One day after the suit made headlines, the pair announced that they had reached a settlement.

On Monday, Cassie spoke out following the raids in a statement given by her lawyer.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” attorney Douglas Wigdor told Us Weekly. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Since Cassie’s lawsuit, multiple people have come forward also accusing Diddy of sexual assault. It is unclear if there is a connection between their allegations and the raids on Diddy’s homes. As of now, Diddy has not publicly addressed the raids.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.