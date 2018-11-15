Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter was found dead on Thursday, November 15, at the age of 47, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” the musician’s rep tells Us in a statement. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee also tells Us: “I can confirm that there is an investigation underway in the 10300 block of Woodbridge. That call came out at 11:38 this morning. And there is a female deceased at the scene. We are sending our homicide detectives over there to find out whether or not foul play was involved.”

TMZ reported on Thursday that the model’s body was discovered at her L.A. home. According to the website, police received a call to help a person who was in cardiac arrest at the residence around noon. A source told the outlet that Porter had pneumonia for several weeks before her passing, though the cause of death is still unknown.

The actress and the 49-year-old rapper dated on and off from 1994 until 2007. The pair shared three children: son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11. Porter was also the mother of son Quincy, 27, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Diddy shared a cryptic Instagram post earlier on Thursday that read: “God Protect Me From ANYTHING That Wasn’t Sent By You.”

