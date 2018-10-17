Diddy and Cassie Split After Dating On and Off for 11 Years: Report

Moving on. Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie have called it quits after dating on and off for 11 years, according to LoveBScott.com

“They are indeed no longer together and haven’t been for months,” Cassie’s rep said in a statement to the website on Wednesday, October 17.

The news came shortly after LoveBScott reported that Diddy, 48, has been seeing model Jocelyn Chew. They were reportedly spotted together in Miami in late September and more recently attended Drake and Migos’ concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, October 12.

The rapper and Chew, 26, follow each other on Instagram, and Cassie, 32, recently unfollowed him.

A source tells Us Weekly that Diddy is still “very much in love with Cassie, and this fling with Jocelyn will likely fizzle out.”

Diddy and the “Me & U” singer have been notoriously private about their relationship since they were first linked in 2007. They sparked breakup rumors in August 2016 after a headline-making argument at Cassie’s Beverly Hills home, but Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time that the pair were still together.

The three-time Grammy winner revealed in January that he was considering having more children with Cassie. (He already shares son Justin, 24, with high school sweetheart Misa-Hylton Brim; stepson Quincy, 27, son Christian, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie, 11, with ex Kim Porter; and daughter Chance, 12, with ex Sarah Chapman.)

“I love children. I’m trying to get 10,” Diddy said on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club at the time. “Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want. I would only have it with my girl [Cassie], of course.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy and Cassie’s reps for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!