Sean “Diddy” Combs may be battling multiple sexual assault lawsuits right now, but his former backup dancer Tanika Ray claims she knew to keep her distance since meeting the rapper in the ‘90s.

“If I told my story in 1996 then What?? I just knew to avoid him at all costs,” Ray, 52, who is also a former host for Extra, wrote alongside an Instagram video on Wednesday, March 27. “Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space.”

In addition to her caption was a clip of Touré’s Tuesday, March 26, interview on The Reid Out with Joy Ried, where he claimed that his relative was fired by Diddy, 54, for refusing to stay the night with him.

“Oh yeah, women hold a lot in order to function everyday in a man’s world,” Ray continued. “Unfortch we can compartmentalization out pain and carry on. We utilize the experience as a lesson and move differently.”

Ray went on to note that she isn’t shocked one bit that the Bad Boy tycoon is being investigated.

“Nothing that is happening is surprising,” she said. “Ladies keep space to heal and [moving] on is key. Gathering to incriminate is goals. But in this wild world with a broke azz system… our healing is priority.”

She wrapped up by placing “shame” on “those men” who let the abuse continue, saying, “Shame on me maybe for prioritizing my mental health some would say. But after working in a place that snatches souls… mine is intact and of the light. I saved myself. Now if someone needs me to pile on my story, give me a call. But I think Cassie got it!”

Ray was referring to Diddy’s ex Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura). The duo were first romantically linked in 2007 and had an on-off relationship until they called it quits for good in 2018. In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy claiming that he had a history of abuse while they were together. The pair announced they reached a settlement just one day after the suit was filed.

Ray also included a video of herself speaking more about her personal experience with Diddy.

“Oh yeah, you know we all have stories… Seriously we all have stories,” she disclosed. “Mine is horrific and only five people know it, and I probably will never tell it, but since then, I’ve been like, ‘Yup.’ I’m also intimately aware that you tell your truth, and you become victimized over and over and over and over.”

While Ray didn’t expand more on her specific encounter, she went on to express that over the years she’s gotten to know Diddy very well, teasing that one day she might publish a book detailing what she’s witnessed.

“Mind you, I’ve interviewed him many times,” she stated. “I have a lot of stories, y’all. I’ve been in Hollywood for 25 years, maybe longer, 30? I’ve got a lot of stories, unfortunately. Maybe I’ll write a book one day, but it’s just so traumatizing that women just want to live every day and feel safe, and when we revisit…we live in a state of victimhood, and nobody wants to live there. So, for people who say, ‘Why didn’t you say something then?’ Because we just want to live. We want to be happy, and we really just want to forget the trauma. So, there’s that.”

Ray’s social media comments are just one of many being voiced after Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by law enforcement officers on Monday, March 25.

Although Diddy has not yet spoken out about the events, his lawyer Aaron Dyer addressed the raids Monday, clarifying that the music mogul has not been arrested or charged.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer told Us Weekly in a statement, denouncing the claims against his client. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Diddy has had multiple sexual assault allegations made against him over the years, all of which he has denied. Most recently, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones sued Diddy, in February, claiming that he was sexually harassed, drugged and threatened by Diddy for more than a year. Jones’ lawsuit also accused Diddy of sex trafficking multiple women. It’s unclear if the raids on Diddy’s homes were in connection to Jones’ lawsuit.

