Cassie, 50 Cent and more stars are weighing in after federal agents raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security shared in a statement to Us Weekly after the Monday, March 25 raid. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

At the time, multiple outlets reported that the investigation was in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy’s reps were not immediately available for comment.

Over the past year, Diddy has faced multiple sexual assault allegations, which he has vehemently denied. Following the raid, multiple stars — including 50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie took to social media to react to the news.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars have to say about Diddy’s home being raided:

Cassie

Cassie (real name Cassie Ventura), who dated Diddy from 2007 to 2018, shared a statement after the news of the raid broke.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the singer’s rep told Us in a statement on March 25. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

In November 2023, Cassie accused Diddy of rape and repeated sexual abuse in a lawsuit. Shortly after filing, the exes settled. However, after Cassie spoke out, multiple alleged victims came forward accusing Diddy of sexual misconduct. Diddy vehemently denied the allegations.

It is not clear if Cassie’s allegations are connected to the current investigation.

Aubrey O’Day

O’Day worked alongside Diddy throughout her career as she was the frontwoman of the girl group Danity Kane, which was formed on the producer’s reality series Making the Band 3. After Cassie spoke out, O’Day was one of the additional names to condemn Diddy and offer her support to Cassie.

The singer took to social media to react to the news of the investigation against Diddy.

“What you sow, you shall reap,” O’Day wrote via her Instagram Story on March 25 alongside a screenshot of the news story. “I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured.”

O’Day also posted a gif of the late rapper Tupac Shakur in a subsequent story and captioned the snap, “There’s no ‘too soon’ on this one just ‘too late.’”’

50 Cent

50 Cent and Diddy have run in similar circles over the years due to their involvement in the music industry. However, the pair haven’t been on the best of terms lately. One month after the allegations against Diddy made headlines, 50 Cent announced he was working on a documentary about the alleged assaults and going to donate the proceeds to victims of sexual assault and rape.

Following the news of the federal investigation against Diddy, 50 Cent commented on the news.

“Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️,” he wrote via Instagram on March 25 alongside a screenshot of an article. “They don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Meghan McCain

The former talk show host weighed in on the Diddy news by referring to an old Katt Williams interview where he spoke out about the businessman’s alleged behavior.

“We all really need to start listening to every single thing Katt Williams is saying…. 👀,” McCain wrote via X on March 25.