After a fourth woman accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault, 50 Cent announced he is producing a documentary about the allegations against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

A representative for 50 Cent’s production company confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

“The untitled Diddy documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as executive producer,” the rep said. “Proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film and Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

50 Cent, meanwhile, teased the film via Instagram. “This documentary is gonna blow you away!” he wrote on Wednesday. “Diddy do it, or Not coming soon.” He also shared a snippet of raw footage that has already been shot for the project.

In the video, former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry alleged that Diddy, 54, would spike bottles of champagne and serve them to women at his parties.

Curry, 52, was signed to Bad Boy from 1997 to 2005 and appeared on albums released by Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G. In 2009, he wrote the book Dancing With the Devil about his experiences while signed to Bad Boy.

50 Cent’s announcement comes after an anonymous plaintiff sued Diddy on Wednesday. Jane Doe alleged that she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by the music mogul in 2008, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Diddy denied the allegations in a statement to Us. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” he said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

He concluded: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Last month, Diddy was accused of sexual assault in three separate lawsuits. His ex-girlfriend Cassie (full name Casandra Ventura) accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse in a November 16 filing. Diddy and Cassie, 37, settled the case one day later.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman told Us in a statement at the time. “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Shortly after Cassie filed her lawsuit, two other women came forward with similar stories of alleged abuse. Both plaintiffs claimed that Diddy had assaulted them several decades earlier. Diddy vehemently denied all the allegations but stepped down as chairman of Revolt, the cable network he launched in 2013.

50 Cent — who has feuded off and on with Diddy since 2018 — offered to purchase Revolt after Diddy stepped down from the company.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy,” 50 Cent wrote via Instagram on November 28. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends.”

One month earlier, 50 Cent accused Diddy of being involved in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. “Damn, so pac got lined by brother love, LOL Time to Lawyer up, s–t might get sticky,” he wrote via Instagram.

50 Cent doubled down on the accusation in concert footage from his Final Lap tour that began circulating in October.

“I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip?” the rapper told the crowd. “I gotta stop doing that kinda s–t. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the s–t I been saying. … It’s some crazy sh–t on my mind. Maybe I said that sh–t about Puffy because he got Tupac killed.”

The two moguls have been feuding since January 2018 when 50 Cent questioned Diddy’s sexuality, calling him “fruity” during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. On the same radio show the following week, Diddy denied there was bad blood between him and his fellow rapper.

“I don’t have no beef with Fif. He loves me,” Diddy said. “Y’all can’t see that he loves me? You really think that’s hate? You know he loves me.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).