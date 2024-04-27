Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Marries Natalie Joy

Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall is a married man after marrying Natalie Joy.

Viall, 43, and Joy, 25, tied the knot in a wedding ceremony at her family’s 300-acre farm in Georgia on Saturday, April 27, People reports.

The 170-person guest list included Bachelor Nation’s Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins while Victoria Fuller was Joy’s maid of honor. Other reality stars, including Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney and Jojo Siwa were also in attendance.

The newlyweds were first linked in 2019 and went public with their romance in early 2021. Weeks after news broke of their relationship, Viall revealed that he first connected with Joy after she slid into his DMs.

“It was very romantic,” he joked during a February 2021 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast. The reality TV star said Joy was ready to settle down before he was, but the thought of losing her was enough to make him commit.

“We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know,’” he shared. “She just was like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

That June, the duo took their relationship to the next level by getting a dog together. “This right here might be a top 5 moment of my life right here,” Viall captioned an Instagram photo of Joy snoozing on a chair with their puppy, Jeff, asleep in her arms.

Joy has also been open about the happiness Viall has brought to her life. “This man!!!! you are one of the best ones and anyone who’s met you knows it too. I am so lucky to not only share this life with you but to love you, and to be loved by you,” she gushed while wishing the Bachelorette alum a happy birthday in September 2021.

She continued: “You flipped my whole world upside down and [have] given every dream and goal a new meaning and purpose. your sense of humor, honesty, generosity, talent, creativity, drive, heart and passion just blows my mind. cherishing your existence forever!! you tear every single fairytale to shreds. happy birthday baby i love you like nothing else!!”

The lovebirds announced their engagement in January 2023. Five months prior, however, Viall exclusively told Us Weekly that he wasn’t in a rush to pop the question.

“[I’m] really excited [about] the direction it’s going and the pace in which it’s going,” he said in August 2022, adding that he was “very grateful” for his relationship with the certified surgical technologist.

Viall and Joy revealed in August 2023 that they were expecting their first child together. “Our biggest dream come true,” they wrote via Instagram alongside maternity photos and a sonogram. They welcomed daughter River Rose in February.

“River Rose Viall 🤍 2-2-2024 named after Natalie’s great grandmother and niece … the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗,” Viall and Joy captioned a joint Instagram announcement at the time.

Prior to his relationship with Joy, Viall was the runner-up on both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of The Bachelorette in 2014 and 2015, respectively. He went on to spark connections with several women during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, kissing both Leah Block and Amanda Stanton before dating Jen Saviano until he told her that “something in his heart” wasn’t sure about her during the finale.

Later that year, Viall became the season 21 Bachelor and proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the season finale. The former couple split in August 2017 after a nine-month engagement.