Meghan Markle gushed over her two “chatty, sweet” children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie during her trip to Nigeria.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, spoke candidly about motherhood during a panel discussion about women in leadership on Saturday, May 11, according to People. Meghan further addressed how she balances raising children and pursuing her career.

Meghan, who shares Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 4, with husband Prince Harry, recounted a conversation she had with her mentor Bonnie Hammer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal, while she was still starring on the resurgent USA drama Suits.

“She invited me to have breakfast, and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world,” Meghan said. “And I asked her that exact question. I said, ‘How do you find the balance?’ And she said, ‘You don’t, you’ll never find the balance.’”

She added, “And this was before I was married. This was before I had children. This is before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist,” referencing her marriage to Harry.

“What I think that means now is that that balance will always change for you … What seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift,” Meghan said. “And so being a mom has always been a dream of mine. And I’m so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty, sweet children.” She added, “I love being a mom.”

Harry, 39, and Meghan kicked off their first official tour of Nigeria on Friday, May 10, with a visit to a school in the capital city of Abuja. While speaking to a group of students at the Lightway Academy, Meghan recounted an emotional conversation she had with her daughter.

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three,” she said. “And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

Meghan added that while Lilibet was speaking “really literally,” she “hung onto those words in a very different way.” She said to the students, “I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Harry and Meghan’s three-day visit to the African country also serves as the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games, co-founded by Harry to honor wounded military veterans. On their second day in Nigeria, the couple attended a volleyball game hosted by Nigeria: Unconquered, a charity affiliated with the Invictus Games.