Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to Nigeria for their first official visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry, 39, cofounded the Invictus Games to honor injured military veterans. (The duke previously served in the British Army for 10 years.) To celebrate the milestone anniversary of the organization, Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria in May. They met locals, watched Invictus-style sports competitions and promoted mental health awareness.

“It’s something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health.” Harry told local school-aged children on Friday, May 10. “So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That’s the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”

Meghan, 42, was in awe of her husband’s remarks. “You see why I’m married to him?” she joked.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures from Harry and Meghan’s Nigeria visit: