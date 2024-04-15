Suits will make its broadcast syndication debut on MyNetwork TV this fall after setting explosive streaming records.

Previously owned by USA Network, the series is set to premiere in the fall on the Fox-owned programming service. All nine seasons — totaling 134 episodes — will be accessible through MyNetwork TV, which reaches approximately 97 percent of TV households in the United States, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s become increasingly more difficult, if not impossible, to launch obscure product on broadcast TV,” Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations, said, per the outlet. “Suits is arguably the most buzzworthy scripted series of the last half decade, and MyNet looks forward to amplifying its success by introducing it to the broadcast television audience. We’re discussing some fun ways to do just that.”

Friends, which debuted in broadcast syndication format on NBC in 1994, is perhaps the most famous example of a show gaining another level of massive success after being released on streaming platforms. During its syndication run, the series finale in 2004 was watched by about 52.5 million American viewers.

Suits gained traction in June 2023 when the series garnered massive viewership on Netflix, repeatedly setting and surpassing the single-week record for viewing time of a library series, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings. It also achieved a new milestone by holding the top spot overall in the Nielsen rankings for the most consecutive weeks. Suits is also available on Peacock.

Meghan Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane on the show from 2011 to 2018, said in November 2023 that she had “no idea” why fans became so interested in Suits again.

“It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting,” she said at the time. “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time.”

Other than broadcast syndication, the series is making headway in a different capacity. NBC is currently developing a spinoff series titled Suits: LA, created by Aaron Korsh, the original creator of the show.

Stephen Amell will star in the leading role alongside Bryan Greenberg, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis. While set in a new location, Suits: LA will exist within the same universe as the original series.

Suits: LA stars Ted Black (Amell, 43), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” the official logline reads, per Variety. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”