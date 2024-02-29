The Suits franchise lives on with another spinoff, Suits L.A.

While Suits L.A. will feature new characters, played by Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis, and will be located in a new place, it’s set in the same universe as the original series.

Suits ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and became even more popular when Netflix launched the series on its platform in June 2023. The show followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who convinced a New York City law firm to give him a job despite being a college dropout who didn’t pass the LSAT.

Following the success of Suits, the network ordered a spinoff series titled Pearson. Starring Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearon, the show ran for one season before it was canceled in 2019.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Suits L.A.:

What Is ‘Suits L.A.’ About?

The series stars Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.”

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” the official logline reads per Variety. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Who Is in the ‘Suits L.A.’ Cast?

Alongside Amell, the star-studded cast will include McDermitt, who plays Stuart Lane, the cofounder alongside Black of Black Lane Law. Davis portrays Erica Rollins, “a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Ted Black,” per Deadline.

When Will ‘Suits L.A.’ Film?

The series is scheduled to begin filming in March in Vancouver, Canada.

When Will ‘Suits L.A.’ Be Released?

The series has yet to announce a release date.