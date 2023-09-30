The Suits cast had a tight-knit bond while they were filming the show — and some of the friendships even continued after the series ended in 2019.

Patrick J. Adams, for one, has consistently shown his love for former costar Meghan Markle. The duo played love interests Mike Ross and Rachel Zane on screen for years.

When Markle faced bullying accusations from royal staffers in March 2021, Adams was quick to come to her defense.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits,” Adams shared via X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

He continued: “She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear.”

Markle’s love for her Suits costars came by way of wedding invitations. Along with Adams, Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Gabriel Macht (Harvey Spencer) and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), were all present when Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, even after she departed the series.

Markle also gushed over the “different dynamic” the cast had because “on top of working together, we were living together,” she shared during a 2017 interview. “We just became this whole family right out the gate.”

