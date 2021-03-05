Patrick J Adams Tears Into Royal Family Amid Obscene Meghan Markle Drama

Take that! Patrick J. Adams defended his former Suits costar Meghan Markle in a strongly worded Twitter thread after she was accused of bullying royal staffers.

“Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued,” the Canadian actor, 39, wrote on Friday, March 5. “She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment.”

Adams praised the Duchess of Sussex, 39, for her bravery as she “fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place” within the “seemingly archaic and toxic” British royal family. After she wed Prince Harry in May 2018, the California native faced severe harassment from social media users as well as the British press.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world,” the SAG Award nominee continued. “But I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

The former lifestyle blogger and her husband, 36, welcomed son Archie in May 2019 — and Adams was shocked to watch as “the hunt continued.”

“On any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family,” he said of the duo, who announced in February that they are expecting baby No. 2. “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s [sic] newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to [flee] the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

Adams’ Twitter tirade comes days after the philanthropist was accused of mistreating her former royal aides in a bombshell report published by The Times. A rep for Markle denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly, noting that “the duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.” Buckingham Palace later addressed the situation, announcing in a statement that it would be launching an investigation into the accusations.

The Sussexes initially announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping down from their senior royal duties, a decision that was made permanent earlier this year. On Sunday, March 7, the pair are set to give their first major tell-all interview since their exit. To Adams, the timing of this most recent scandal doesn’t sit well.

“IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of [an] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” he tweeted on Friday. “Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league.”