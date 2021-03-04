Team Meghan Markle! As reports of the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex’s mistreatment toward royal staffers continue to make headlines, celebrities are coming to her defense.

On Tuesday, March 2, a report published in The Times outlined bullying allegations from Meghan’s former aides and claimed that she would drive her staff to tears ahead of her January 2020 royal exit with Prince Harry. A rep for Meghan swiftly denied the accusations.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, adding that the Suits alum is “determined” to “keep striving to set an example for doing what is right.”

The bombshell claims came to light shortly before Meghan and Harry, 36, are set to give their first major televised interview since stepping down from their royal duties, a move that was made permanent in February. While the couple are no longer working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace made it clear on Wednesday, March 3, that they weren’t going to let the allegations slide.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the palace’s statement read. “Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A source later told Us that friends of Meghan and her husband think news of the investigation was “retaliation” for the duo’s upcoming tell-all. Whatever the motive, stars were quick to show support for the Northwestern University grad, who’s currently pregnant with her second child.

Gabrielle Union reposted the original Times report on Wednesday, making her opinion on the matter perfectly clear with the use of an iconic meme. The Bring It On star, 48, tweeted a GIF of Christine Taylor‘s dramatic eye roll from the 1995 Brady Bunch Movie, adding “Sure, Jan.”

Union’s comment was short and sweet — but Chrishell Stause wasn’t afraid to really speak her mind by calling out “disgusting and sad” criticism she’d seen online. “I worry about people’s sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they don’t know,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Scroll down to see how stars are coming to Meghan’s defense.