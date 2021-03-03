Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All Where and When to Watch and More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to sit down for a televised tell-all interview like none royal fanatics have seen before.

During the 90-minute CBS primetime special, the pair, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, will discuss the last few years of their lives, including their marriage, their decision to distance themselves from the royals and more.

A preview for the special showed Harry, 36, wearing the same gray suit he wore to son Archie‘s July 2019 christening, while the pregnant former Suits actress, 39, donned a black dress with floral accents over her growing baby bump. The preview teased that nothing will be off-limits.

The clip also called back to past comments made by Meghan about her life before she and Harry moved to the United States, including an October 2020 podcast interview in which she called the bullying she experienced from the British press and the public “almost unsurvivable.” The Duke of Sussex​​​, for his part, alluded to his late mother, Princess Diana, and her own history of mistreatment in the trailer, saying, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

He added: “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Diana divorced Prince Charles in 1996 amid allegations of unfaithfulness by both parties. The following year, she died in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi in Paris. She was 36.

Harry and Meghan made their decision to step down from the royal family official in February. They did not cite a reason for their departure but may open up about it during their CBS tell-all interview. Queen Elizabeth II released a statement about the news on February 19, saying, “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

The couple pointedly responded by saying they “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world.”

