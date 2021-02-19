The end of an era. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will not be returning as working royals.

“The duke and duchess have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday, February 19.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

Queen Elizabeth II added, “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

A spokesperson for Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, said in a statement of their own, “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Story developing.