A maternity shoot with meaning. Photographer Misan Harriman opened up about remotely shooting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement photo.

“You don’t even see the image, you feel it,” the Nigeria native, 43, said of the black-and-white picture during a Tuesday, February 16, Good Morning America appearance. “They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic.”

Harriman added that the lighting signified “fortitude, hope [and] love” after the couple’s previous miscarriage.

“Particularly for the many women going through this, this should give them strength to know there’s light in that dark place,” he explained. “It really means a lot. In the age of COVID, it’s impossible obviously for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to the rescue. I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history.”

In the sweet shot, the pregnant Suits alum, 39, rests her head in the former military pilot’s lap with one hand on her baby bump. The pair, who share son Archie, 21 months, are grinning at each other.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honored to capture it grow,” Harriman tweeted alongside the photo on Sunday, February 14. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that Archie will soon be a big brother, adding, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Harry and the Los Angeles native stepped back from their duties as senior royal family members in January 2020. They then moved to Canada before living briefly in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion. News broke in August 2020 that the couple had purchased a home in Montecito, California.

While their backyard has a rose garden, swimming pool and tennis courts, Markle is planning to make the space even more fun for their son. “The outdoor play area will be decked out with swings and slides, a climbing frame and a tea area for Archie and his new little pals,” a source exclusively told Us later that month. “[Harry’s] talking about building a tasteful drinking area by the pool.”