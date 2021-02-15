Under wraps! Meghan Markle managed to keep her and Prince Harry’s baby news a secret before her Valentine’s Day announcement.

The Suits alum, 39, debuted her budding belly in a black-and-white photo with the former military pilot, 36. The Los Angeles native rested her head on her husband’s lap in the sweet shot, one hand on her stomach.

The couple, who are the parents of son Archie, 21 months, revealed via a spokesperson that baby No. 2 is on the way. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the statement read at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple feel “ecstatic” to be expecting their second child after their June 2020 miscarriage, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

The former actress opened up about her previous pregnancy loss in an op-ed for The New York Times, writing that she was holding Archie when she felt “a sharp cramp.” Markle recalled, “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

She and Harry got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot six months later. They announced their first pregnancy in October 2018. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Buckingham Palace statement read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Markle first showed her baby bump later that same week during a royal visit in Australia, covering her budding belly in a white dress.

Keep scrolling to find out how the pregnant star kept her baby bump hidden ahead of her reveal.