Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy News Is ‘A Dream Come True’

On cloud nine. Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle can’t wait to welcome their second child.

The pair announced their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo that revealed Meghan’s baby bump. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said in a statement on Sunday, February 14. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

“Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for [their son], Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

The insider notes that while “some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age,” the couple are “used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking.”

The pair “aren’t planning to hire a team of nannies” since the Suits alum’s mom, Doria Ragland, is “always willing” to help them out. “Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie,” the source explains.

As for Harry, the former military pilot thinks that fatherhood “is the best feeling in the world … and can’t wait to do it all over again.”

The prince became a dad in May 2019 when the former actress gave birth to Archie. The following year, Meghan revealed in an op-ed for The New York Times that they had suffered a miscarriage while trying to expand their family.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the Los Angeles native wrote in November 2020. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Meghan and Harry were “trying to get pregnant again.”

The “absolutely devastating” loss made the couple “stronger,” another insider told Us the following month. “They still struggle to even think about it, but have supported each other through the agony,” the source explained in December 2020. “In many ways, the loss has brought them closer together.”

Archie’s parents started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year. They wed in May 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

With reporting by Travis Cronin