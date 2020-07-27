Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had already been engaged for three months before they announced their plans to wed, according to the upcoming book Finding Freedom.

As revealed in an excerpt for royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s upcoming book published by The Times, the 35-year-old prince proposed to the 38-year-old Suits alum in secret. When the couple announced their engagement in November 2017, Harry subsequently told the media that he popped the question during a cozy night at home earlier that month.

“It was — what we were doing? Just roasting chicken … Trying to roast a chicken and it just — just an amazing surprise,” Meghan said during their joint interview. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

The pair noted at the time that they had been together for “about a year and a half” at the time of the proposal.

According to Scobie and Durand, it was love at first sight for Harry and Meghan, who reportedly started dropping the L-word within a matter of weeks.

“For Meghan, she was all in. Nothing could get her to slow down, not even a friend who cautioned her about getting involved with Harry,” the book claims. “Three months into their relationship, a Meghan friend said, they had already begun swapping the words ‘I love you.’ It was Harry who said it first, but Meghan immediately replied, ‘I love you, too.'”

While Finding Freedom doesn’t hit bookshelves until August 11, Harry and Meghan already released a statement about the book, denying any involvement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. Less than two years later, the duke and duchess announced their plans to step back from their senior royal duties. The twosome, who share 14-month-old son Archie, subsequently moved to Los Angeles. According to Finding Freedom, Meghan was still emotional about the decision to give up their royal roles as recently as March.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” Meghan reportedly told a friend. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family hits stands Tuesday, August 11.