Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt that they had been patronized by the British royal family in the months leading up to their exit, according to an upcoming biography on the couple, Finding Freedom.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” Meghan, 38, tearfully told a friend in March, per an excerpt published by The Times on Saturday, July 25. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

The book, written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claims that Buckingham Palace staff members would humor the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whenever they brought up issues about what was going on behind closed doors, not expecting them to ever step away from the family.

The biography also asserts that Harry, 35, had wanted to distance himself from the spotlight long before he met Meghan in June 2016 — and she simply encouraged him to do so.

“I don’t need to have that movie moment where we get out of a car and wave to a hundred photographers before going into a building,” the prince once told a friend, according to the excerpt. “It should just be about the work happening inside. Let’s focus on what really matters.”

Finding Freedom is set to be released on Tuesday, August 11. In response to the preview published on Saturday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

Harry and Meghan announced on their now-defunct Instagram account in January that they planned to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” After moving from London to Canada and ultimately Los Angeles with their son, Archie, the former military pilot and the Suits alum marked their final day as royals on March 31.

In L.A., Harry and Meghan have had the support of her mother, Doria Ragland. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the yoga instructor, 63, “continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie” and helps make “all organic” food for the 14-month-old.

“This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born,” the source said.