Inside Doria Ragland’s Stay With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Son Archie

Grandma duty! Doria Ragland has been spending time with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 14-month-old son, Archie, while they’re living in Los Angeles.

“Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

Not only does the Ohio native, 63, “get up in the morning and read to him,” but she and the Suits alum, 38, have been making the little one’s “all-organic” food together.

Markle and the former military pilot, 35, welcomed their baby boy in May 2019. Two months later, another insider exclusively told Us that Ragland was “a big help with the baby and the life adjustment.”

Harry also eased the actress’ transition to motherhood, the source added in July 2019, explaining, “[He] has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent.”

In January, the couple announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.”

Archie’s parents went on to live in Canada before moving to Tyler Perry’s mansion in Los Angeles, a Tuscan-style villa in a gated community with eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a pool.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” a source exclusively shared with Us in April. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now. … [They] order from Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, and they don’t have a chef right now, so Meghan often cooks.”

With reporting by Jen Heger