Very vocal! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving life with their son, Archie, and aren’t afraid to talk about their baby boy.

The little one arrived in May 2019. “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the pair announced via Instagram. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The palace added in a statement at the time: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. … The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

Archie’s birth came almost a year after the Suits alum married the former military pilot at Windsor Castle in England.

Since becoming parents, the couple have stepped back from their royal family duties and moved to Los Angeles after spending time in Canada.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” Harry and Meghan announced in a January 2020 statement. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Keep scrolling to read the sweet things the new parents have said about their son since welcoming him to the world.