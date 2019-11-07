Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is growing up fast!

“Look at all your little teeth,” the Duchess of Sussex, 38, told a toddler while visiting a community center at Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor on Wednesday, November 5. “Archie just got two teeth. Tiny ones right there.” The former actress pointed to her bottom teeth.

The Suits alum also told mom Amy Thompson about her son’s other milestone — he’s mobile! “My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl — she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend,” Thompson revealed to Army&You Magazine.

Meghan and Harry, 35, visited the military families ahead of Remembrance Sunday on November 10, explaining on their Instagram account: “Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family.”

While the new parents did not bring their baby along, a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that Archie is “a happy baby,” even around strangers.

“He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people,” the insider explained. “He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss. … You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

That being said, the 6-month-old is his dad’s biggest fan! “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’” the source explained. “He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart. He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

The royal couple welcomed their son in May, one year after they tied the knot.