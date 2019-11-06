



“He’s a strong baby and you can tell he’s super smart,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 6-month-old in this week’s issue. “He can sit up without support and roll over, and he’s almost crawling. He can’t talk yet, but he’s trying!”

There’s a good chance the little one’s first word will be “Dada,” the insider reveals, explaining, “When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’ You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people.”

In fact, Archie is “such a happy baby” that he “rarely cries.” The source tells Us, “He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.”

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, consider themselves “lucky” to have such a well-behaved baby boy, and they’re relieved that he’s sleeping through the night. “There were times [in the beginning when] they’d bicker over the smallest things because they were so tired,” the insider shares with Us.”But now … there’s less strain on the marriage. They can finally enjoy some ‘couple time’ in the evening.”

The royal pair, who tied the knot in May 2018, gushed about their son to members of the press days after his arrival. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the Suits alum revealed in May. “He’s really calm. He’s been the dream, so it’s been a special couple of days.”

With reporting by Natalie Posner