There he is! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan brought their son, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor, to his first royal engagement on their tour of South Africa.

The 4-month-old met anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, on Wednesday, September 25. He wore a striped jumper over a long-sleeved white shirt and matching socks.

“Arch meets Archie!” the Duke, 34, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, captioned a video on their Instagram Story as they walked into the meeting with the little one. The former actress held her baby boy, who smiled at the camera and let out a giggle. “You get to meet Arch,” Harry said to him.

“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” the royal couple captioned a sweet shot of Tutu, 87, leaning in to kiss their son’s forehead.

Harry and Meghan arrived in South Africa on Monday, September 23, to begin their first official visit as a family of three. Aside from stepping out of the airplane, this is the first appearance Archie has made with his parents on the trip.

Prior to Wednesday’s engagement, the duke and duchess visited the Awul Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, learned more about the Waves for Change foundation and attended a reception at the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

Us Weekly confirmed their trip in June. “[South Africa is] not only where Harry was able to spent time away from the public eye growing up — and where [Princess] Diana made a difference — but it’s also where their love grew. Going back there will be so special for them now that they’re a family,” a source told Us at the time. “[They’re planning] to make sure Archie remains safe and happy throughout.”

The insider added, “It’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip, such as South Africa, leaving Harry and Meghan to travel by themselves to engagements in other countries.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Archie’s adorable debut.