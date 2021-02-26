One smart cookie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s first word was a big one.

The 21-month-old said “crocodile,” the former military pilot, 36, told James Corden on Thursday, February 25. “Three syllables,” he bragged.

The toddler also says “waffles” every morning when he wakes up, the duke added, explaining, “My grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie, so for breakfast now, Meg makes a beautiful organic mix, [puts it] in the waffle maker and out it comes. He loves it.”

He and the Suits alum, 39, often Zoom with the monarch, 94, and her husband, Prince Philip. “They’ve seen Archie running around,” he said during the Late Late Show With James Corden appearance.

Harry went on to tell Corden, 42, about his “hysterical” son. “He’s got the most amazing personality,” he gushed. “He’s already putting three, four words together, already singing songs.”

Markle gave birth to Archie in May 2019. In January of the following year, the former actress and Harry announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior royal family members. The pair then moved to Canada before living in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion. In June 2020, news broke that they had purchased a home in Montecito, California.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Archie is going to be a big brother. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the couple’s rep told Us on February 14.

Later that same week, Harry and Markle revealed that they will not return as working members of the royal family. “Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the February 19 Buckingham Palace statement read. “The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family. While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”