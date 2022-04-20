Keeping her presence alive. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are open with their 2-year-old son, Archie, about his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

“[We] very much so [talk about her],” the former military pilot, 37, told the Today show’s Hoda Kotb in a Wednesday, April 20, interview. “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but certainly, ‘This is Grandma Diana.’ We’ve got pictures up in the house.”

The England native gushed about his mother’s “constant” presence in his and the 40-year-old Suits alum’s life, noting that he feels the Princess of Wales with him “more so than ever before.”

The duke, who is also the father of daughter Lilibet, 10 months, added, “It’s almost as if she’s done her bit with my brother, [Prince William], and now she’s very much helping me. … He’s got his kids [Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and] I’ve got my kids. The circumstances are obviously different, but I feel her presence almost daily. … She’s watching over us.”

The royal’s comments came nearly one year after he revealed in The Me You Can’t See that there is a photo of Diana in his toddler’s nursery.

“I wish she was around for Archie,” Harry explained in the May 2021 series. “One of the first words that he said apart from ‘Mama’ [and] ‘Papa’ was then ‘Grandma. Grandma Diana.’ It’s the sweetest thing. At the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

Harry added at the time that he also wishes that his wife “could have met” his mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997. However, he believes Diana would be “incredibly proud” of his family of four.

“I have no doubt,” he explained. “I’m living the life that she wanted to live for herself. Living life as she wanted us to be able to live. So not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here. I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year.”

After announcing their step back from their roles as senior royal family members in January 2020 and making that exit permanent the following year, Harry and the former actress have since settled in Montecito, California.

The couple returned to England for the first time last week, visiting Queen Elizabeth II before attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

