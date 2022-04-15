Game on! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they attended the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The couple, who wed in May 2018, were spotted at The Hauge’s welcome reception on Friday, April 15, ahead of opening day of the sporting event on Saturday, April 16. Meghan, 40, stunned in an all-white outfit, wearing an oversized blazer and matching trousers. She completed her look with a white handbag and minimalist gold jewelry.

Harry, 37, for his part, opted for a sleek navy suit while meeting with teams and family members associated with the military athletes. During the meet and greet, the prince received a calendar from the Ukraine team that came from the organization Come Back Alive. According to its website, the organization has become the biggest institution providing support to the armed forces in the country since its 2014 launch.

The Invictus Games, which run until Friday, April 22, have become somewhat of a tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 2017 Toronto Games marked Harry and Meghan’s first official public appearance together. The former military pilot and the Suits alum announced their engagement two months later in November of that year.

The pair attended the 2018 Sydney Games five months after tying the knot. Both Harry and Meghan, who now share 2-year-old son Archie and 10-month-old daughter Lili, made speeches during the event’s closing ceremony in Australia.

“It is such an honor to be here tonight celebrating all of you and supporting my husband in the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” the Bench author said at the time. “In that short span of time, the Games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with the camaraderie and close-knit sense of community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”

Meghan thanked the Invictus family for “welcoming” her into the fold four years after her husband launched the Games, which champion wounded and ill servicemen and women as they compete in a variety of sporting events. Harry, for his part, noted how “proud” he was to be able to introduce his wife to the crowd.

Shortly after welcoming their first child in May 2019, Harry flew to the Netherlands solo to promote the 2020 Games, which were later postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Games were pushed to 2022 due to health concerns during the ongoing pandemic.

Ahead of their return as a couple to the Invictus Games on Saturday, Harry and Meghan made a special stopover in London to see the prince’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. A spokesperson for the Archewell cofounders confirmed on Thursday, April 14, that the duo landed in the U.K. ahead of their joint appearance at the Invictus Games. The twosome were able to spend time with the queen, 95, at Windsor Castle, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

While Harry has seen his family on a handful of occasions since he and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, the former actress hasn’t been to England in two years.

The BetterUp CIO previously saw his grandmother at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral service in April 2021. He was again reunited with some of his family, including brother Prince William, in July 2021 when the siblings unveiled a statue at Kensington Palace in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Scroll down to see Harry and Meghan’s best moments from the 2022 Invictus Games: