A subtle message. Prince Harry has further distanced himself from his royal life by dropping his HRH title on the website for his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst.

The website’s mission statement previously read that the program was led by “HRH The Duke of Sussex.” Now, the description reads, “led by The Duke of Sussex.”

Harry, 35, and his wife, Meghan Markle, agreed to stop using the HRH titles — which are an abbreviation of the honorary titles His/Her Royal Highness — shortly after they announced that they were stepping down from their senior royal duties in January.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” a statement from Buckingham Palace explained at the time.

One month later, the British army vet said that he simply wanted to be called “Harry” while speaking at a Travalyst event in Edinburgh, Scotland. Harry went one step further in April when he applied to register the Travalyst firm as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex — dropping the family’s Mountbatten-Windsor name.

The Eton graduate launched the sustainable travel program in September 2019. Travalyst is “a bold new global initiative founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa, with the ambition to change the impact of travel, for good,” according to the program’s website.

Harry explained why it was important for him to focus on eco-friendly travel solutions in a speech at the time of the launch.

“I am not a tourism or business expert, but through my travels I have observed the unique relationship between community and environment — and have noticed something alarming,” he said. “There wasn’t the symbiosis or connection there needed to be and I wanted to understand why. I am one of those people fortunate enough to have a platform and I want to use it to tackle hard problems, in the hope of finding solutions.”

Harry has recently embarked on his own travel journey — relocating from the U.K. to Los Angeles, where he has been quarantined with Markle, 38, and their 13-month old son, Archie, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former military pilot revealed in June that he was having a hard time adjusting to life without his favorite sport amid the global health crisis. “We all miss rugby,” Harry said in a video shared by England Rugby.