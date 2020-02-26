A royal comeback! Prince Harry made his return to the United Kingdom from Canada on Tuesday, February 25, after news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal trademark ban made headlines.

Harry, 35, was spotted at the Waverley Station in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to photos posted by the Daily Mail. He eventually left the area in a silver Range Rover, wearing a gray baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

The prince’s arrival comes ahead of his royal engagement in Edinburgh on Wednesday, February 26. He will be hosting an event for Travalyst, an initiative Harry’s led that was founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa. Travalyst’s goal is to find a more sustainable method for travel.

The British army vet launched the eco-friendly initiative this past fall. He shared his reason for wanting to find a sustainable solution for the travel industry at the time of the launch.

“I am not a tourism or business expert, but through my travels I have observed the unique relationship between community and environment — and have noticed something alarming,” he said in a September 2019 speech. “There wasn’t the symbiosis or connection there needed to be and I wanted to understand why. I am one of those people fortunate enough to have a platform and I want to use it to tackle hard problems, in the hope of finding solutions.”

Next up on Harry’s radar, he will sit in on a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, February 28. The “It’s My Life” crooner will make a charity song for Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry’s participation in such engagements comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed on February 21 that he and wife Meghan Markle will be blocked from using the “Sussex Royal” name. “Their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020,” the statement read.

In response to Buckingham Palace’s announcement, Harry and Meghan, 38, hit back with a statement of their own. The couple, who wed in May 2018, acknowledged on their official website that they won’t use the term despite there not being “any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas.”

Last month, Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down from their roles as senior royals and split their time between the U.K. and North America. A source told Us that the Los Angeles native is “so happy” amid the departure, while a second insider noted that Harry “feels a lot more relaxed.”