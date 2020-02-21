Big, big changes. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be prohibited from using the “Sussex Royal” name.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Buckingham Palace, first posted by Harper’s Bazaar Royal Editor Omid Scobie on Friday, February 21. In the announcement, it was revealed that the ban would be in effect starting this spring.

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

The statement continued, “Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their intention to “step back” from their senior positions within the British royal family on January 8. The change, of course, would also require them to become “financially independent” as they plan to split their time between Canada and England while raising their 9-month-old son, Archie.

When sharing the news to Instagram, they revealed that the decision came after “many months of reflection and internal discussions.” They also noted that their next phase would allow them the opportunity to launch a “new charitable entity.” (The couple split from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate in June 2019 to launch their own organization.)

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, announced on January 18 that she and the married pair of nearly two years reached an agreement on how their new roles. It was confirmed that Harry and Meghan would lose their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and they would no longer be working members of the royal family. They were, however, permitted to keep their patronages, with the exception of Harry’s involvement with the British military.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch, 93, said at the time. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Suits alum is “so happy” following their departure, while Harry is “really excited about the next chapter in their lives.”