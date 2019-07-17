Making royal moves! A month after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan split from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate, details of their new foundation are starting to emerge.

According to The Sun’s royal correspondent, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new venture will be called “Sussex Royal.” In addition to Harry and Meghan, the charity’s directors are the couple’s head of communications, Sara Latham, and former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell.

After months of rumors, Kensington Palace confirmed on June 20 that Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, would no longer be part of Will and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the statement to Us Weekly read. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation, They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”

The Suits alum made her first and only appearance with Royal Foundation during the inaugural Q&A forum in February 2018. Three months later, when she and Harry tied the knot, Meghan became an official patron of the organization.

Contrary to rumors of a royal rift, things appear to be fine between the two couples post-split. Harry and Meghan enjoyed family time with William, 37, and Kate, also 37, earlier this month at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The former actress was spotted holding 2-month-old son Archie while Kate played with sons Prince George, nearly 6, Prince Louis, 14 months, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, nearby.

Days later, the duchesses stepped out together at the Wimbledon championships for the second consecutive year on Saturday, July 13.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!