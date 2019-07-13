A united front! Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate kept their summer tradition alive by attending the Wimbledon championships together for the second consecutive year.

The royals showed their support for the Duchess of Sussex’s pal Serena Williams as the tennis star took on Simona Halep in the women’s singles finals competition on Saturday, July 13. They were joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

The trio laughed and chatted it up. Meghan went for a crisp look in a white button-down, patterned skirt and sleek ponytail. Kate glowed in a structured emerald dress and loose locks, as Pippa, 35, rocked a blue-and-white floral dress with ruffle detailing and a half-up, half-down hairstyle featuring a crown braid.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the former actress, both 37, made their first solo appearance together at Wimbledon in July 2018. The women were all smiles and appropriately stylish for the prestigious sporting event, which neither Prince William nor Prince Harry attended.

Both duchesses have already taken in matches this year. Meghan celebrated the 4th of July by cheering on Williams, 37, alongside friends Lyndsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis. Kate, meanwhile, gleamed as she sat in the stands for a July 2 game.

The sisters-in-law’s public outing comes amid ongoing rumors of tension in their relationship. Harry, 34, and Meghan officially split from their joint charity with William, 37, and Kate in June. “Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression, but there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. For instance, the Suits alum wanted “to be more involved — create initiatives and be in the trenches,” while the future queen consort hoped to be “more hands off.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed son Archie in May. Earlier this month, William and Kate took part in the baby boy’s christening, though they were not thrilled with the couple’s approach to the gathering. “The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” an insider told Us. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “weren’t happy about it.”

The source noted that “William thinks his brother is going overboard keeping Archie out of the spotlight” and “blames Meghan” for the secrecy.

