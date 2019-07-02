Sporty spice! Duchess Kate couldn’t contain her excitement during the second day of Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, beamed in the stands at the All England Club in London on Tuesday, July 2, in a white Suzannah dress.

The royal, who is an avid tennis fan, has attended the annual tournament several times over the years. Back in 2018, Kate and Duchess Meghan made their first solo appearance together at the sporting event.

The outing came less than two months after Meghan (née Markle) officially joined the British royal family following her May wedding to Prince Harry. Since then, rumors of a royal rift between the two duchesses have run rampant, but they were both all smiles at the annual Trooping the Colour parade on June 8.

A palace insider told Us Weekly last month, however, that Kate “envies” Meghan’s “ease in front of crowds.”

“Kate still finds these huge public events overwhelming,” the insider said. “She’s always been naturally shy. She knows she has a responsibility to be front and center, given that one day these events will be in honor of her husband.”

Speaking of Prince William, Kate and her husband have also turned Wimbledon into a royal date night. The couple, who are parents of sons Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 14 months, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, enjoyed quality time together while watching the 2018 men’s final.

Time will tell if Will is going to make any appearances at the tennis tournament in 2019. According to a source, Meghan is expected to attend.

Scroll through to see photos of Kate at day two of Wimbledon: