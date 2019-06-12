Duchess Kate ‘Envies’ Duchess Meghan’s ‘Ease in Front of Crowds

Duchess Kate makes being a part of the royal family look easy. She has proven time and time again that she is a pro at balancing motherhood, marriage and royal engagements with ease and grace in front of the world. But behind the scenes, its not as effortless as it looks.

“Kate still finds these huge public events overwhelming,” a palace insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s always been naturally shy.”

That’s something Duchess Meghan hasn’t struggled with since marrying Prince Harry. “Truth be told, she envies sister-in-law Meghan’s ease in front of crowds,” says the insider.

But what Kate, 37, is good at is impressing “everyone with her ability to paste a huge smile on her face,” adds the insider. “She knows she has a responsibility to be front and center, given that one day these events will be in honor of her husband. It’s something she’ll have to work at for the rest of her life.”

Kate, however, is prepared to become queen consort when the time comes. “Kate’s been taking on new responsibilities little by little over the last few years, so it won’t be a shock when the time comes,” royal expert Rebecca Long told Us in April, noting that she and Prince William “are the favorite royals to take the crown in many generations, so the people of the U.K. are very excited about it.”

Queen Elizabeth II is also putting her personal touch on the future monarch’s training.

“She’s really taken Kate under her wing,” a source told Us. “The two of them will often spend hours discussing royal life and the future of the monarchy.”

